Ahead of PM’s visit, bus services from Ramanathapuram to Rameswaram, Dhanushkodi to be suspended on January 20

The Ramanathapuram district administration has announced certain changes in the operation of bus services within the district on January 20 and 21 (Saturday and Sunday) in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

The PM, is expected to arrive here from Tiruchi on Saturday noon and is scheduled to visit Sri Kothandaramar Swami Temple, Dhanushkodi, and other places in Rameswaram.

As a part of security reasons, District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said in a press release on Friday that regular bus services from Ramanathapuram to Rameswaram would be suspended from 12 noon to 2.30 p.m. on Saturday (January 20). In Rameswaram Town too, buses would not be operated from 12 to 2.30 p.m. Likewise, bus services to Dhanushkodi would also be suspended.

Pilgrims arriving to the temple town on January 20 and who have planned for a darshan at Rameswaram shall not be permitted during the day. The devotees have been told to avoid visiting the temple during the above date and cooperate.

The officials also said that flying of drone cameras along the coastal district during the two days is banned. Heavy vehicular movement too would not be allowed.

Senior officers from the Central and State agencies have been deployed on bandobust arrangements. The officers said that they have established a five-tier security layer for the PM’s visit and the personnel would be on duty till his departure from the coastal district.