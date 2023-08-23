Ahead of Onam festival, prices of flowers go up in Dindigul, Madurai markets

August 23, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

With Onam celebrations having begun in Kerala on August 20, the Corporation Flower Market in Dindigul is abuzz.

From 6 a.m., farmers from Nilakottai, Sempatti, Sirunayakkanpatti, Vakkampatti, Vellode, Chithayankottai, Mylapore, Perumalkovilpatti and nearby villages bring sacks of flowers. Onam coincides with the beginning of the Tamil month Avani. So, the flower prices are high now, much to the delight of the farmers.

Due to conducive weather, flower yield in the region has also been extremely good. The market receives 40 tonnes of flowers every day. Out of the numerous flowers, ;vaadaamalli’ is a big draw in Kerala. It remains fresh for a long period and adds a purple touch to the ‘pookalam,’ flower arrangement, in many Kerala homes. Almost every day, 10 tonnes of ‘vaadaamalli’ is being sent to Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kollam.

According to Sahayam, a trader at the flower market, “With the huge arrival of flowers, there is a slight dip in prices. But with the volume of sale, the profit margin is good. Ten days ago, ‘vaadaamalli was sold for ₹40 a kg but there was not much demand. But now the arrival is also more and it is being sold for ₹15 a kg. Due to the huge demand, we could sell the whole lot immediately.”

Pandi, another trader, says that a few days ago jasmine was sold for ₹400 a kg, but now it is all set to cross ₹600 a kg. Similarly, the price of marigold is peaking at ₹50 a kg and prices of roses have also shown a big jump. “During the month of Aadi, roses were being sold for ₹10 a kg but now it is sold for ₹100 a kg,” he says.

Madurai scene

At the Mattuthavanai flower market in Madurai also prices are shooting up but for different reasons. Sundar, a flower seller, says, “Though we do not send flowers to Kerala, traders from there buy from us.” Here, prices are going up because of marriage season and the Varalakshmi Nombu, which is on Friday.

Jasmine which was selling for ₹500 last month, touched ₹1,000 on Sunday, which was the first ‘muhurtam’ day of the Tamil month. “Mullai, which sold for ₹300 a kg about two weeks ago is selling for ₹600 now,” he adds.

Divya, a homemaker, who spent about ₹500 to buy 250 gm each of ‘arali poo, samangi, jasmine and rose, says, “I bought these flowers today itself for Varalakshmi Nombu, tomorrow I know that the prices will shoot up again.”