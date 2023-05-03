ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into Vaigai river on Friday, Madurai police make special arrangements for devotees to view event

May 03, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - Madurai

Ramps have been put up on the north and south banks of the river for devotees to be able to get in; the city’s Corporation premises, Tamukkam grounds, Eco Park, Gandhi Museum and other facilities will remain open for devotees to be able to spend the night safely; LED screens will also broadcast the event

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai City Police have made special arrangements to facilitate devotees to get into the Vaigai river to get a glimpse of the ritual of Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into the river, on Friday, May 5.

A statement said that a ramp has been put up near the venue of Lord Kallazhagar entering the river, on the north bank. Similarly, another temporary fleet of steps is being set up 50 metres east of the venue, also on the north bank. Another ramp is being put up to get down into the river from the northern side of Obula Padithurai bridge. Devotees can also get into the river via a ramp on the southern bank road, near Obula Padithurai.

For the safety of the devotees, the Madurai Corporation office premises, Tamukkam ground, Eco Park, Gandhi Museum, Rajaji Park, PWD office and Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women, would be kept open. Hence, the devotees have been asked not to sleep on road-sides and on roads.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to decongest crowds at the venue of Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into Vaigai river, officials will install several giant LED screens that would live-broadcast the event. The LED screens would be erected near the Nehru Statue junction, near Karuppasamy Temple, near Tamukkam junction, American College, Moongilkadai Street, Kumaran Salai amd near the Ambedkar statue at Pandalgudi.

Over 5,000 police personnel drawn from across the State would be deployed for bandobust duty.

Besides, the police have installed over 350 closed circuit television cameras which would be monitored from two control rooms. Similarly, drone cameras would also be deployed for surveillance.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US