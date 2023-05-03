HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ahead of Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into Vaigai river on Friday, Madurai police make special arrangements for devotees to view event

Ramps have been put up on the north and south banks of the river for devotees to be able to get in; the city’s Corporation premises, Tamukkam grounds, Eco Park, Gandhi Museum and other facilities will remain open for devotees to be able to spend the night safely; LED screens will also broadcast the event

May 03, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai City Police have made special arrangements to facilitate devotees to get into the Vaigai river to get a glimpse of the ritual of Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into the river, on Friday, May 5.

A statement said that a ramp has been put up near the venue of Lord Kallazhagar entering the river, on the north bank. Similarly, another temporary fleet of steps is being set up 50 metres east of the venue, also on the north bank. Another ramp is being put up to get down into the river from the northern side of Obula Padithurai bridge. Devotees can also get into the river via a ramp on the southern bank road, near Obula Padithurai.

For the safety of the devotees, the Madurai Corporation office premises, Tamukkam ground, Eco Park, Gandhi Museum, Rajaji Park, PWD office and Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women, would be kept open. Hence, the devotees have been asked not to sleep on road-sides and on roads.

In order to decongest crowds at the venue of Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into Vaigai river, officials will install several giant LED screens that would live-broadcast the event. The LED screens would be erected near the Nehru Statue junction, near Karuppasamy Temple, near Tamukkam junction, American College, Moongilkadai Street, Kumaran Salai amd near the Ambedkar statue at Pandalgudi.

Over 5,000 police personnel drawn from across the State would be deployed for bandobust duty.

Besides, the police have installed over 350 closed circuit television cameras which would be monitored from two control rooms. Similarly, drone cameras would also be deployed for surveillance.

Related Topics

Madurai / customs and tradition / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.