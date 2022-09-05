Ahead of Deepavali, special teams to inspect fireworks units

With Deepavali festival round the corner, Virudhunagar District Collector J. Meghanath Reddy has formed four teams to inspect fireworks units for compliance with Supreme Court guidelines and to check illegal manufacturing of fireworks at houses.

Each team is led by an officer in the rank of Tahsildar. It has an official from the Industrial Safety and Health, one from Station Fire Officer, and a Special Sub-Inspector. The teams have been instructed to ensure that the fireworks units scrupulously followed the Supreme Court's directives banning production, storing, sale and bursting of garland crackers and usage of barium nitrate in manufacturing of fireworks.

One team each would conduct the inspection of fireworks units in Sivakasi taluk and Sattur taluk. One team would take care of Virudhunagar and Aruppukottai and the fourth team would inspect Vembakottai, Rajapalayam and Srivilliputtur Taluks. Besides, conducting inspection of fireworks units, each team should make surprise visit to at least one village known for illegal production of fireworks in houses. The teams should also take up night inspections for violations.

The Collector has instructed the teams to initiate criminal action through police against those who were illegally making fireworks or allied materials. He has also warned that such people would be detained under the Goondas Act.

The teams have to submit their daily inspection reports in the evening to the Collector.