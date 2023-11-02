Ahead of Deepavali, movement of cargo vehicles restricted in Madurai city

November 02, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai City Traffic police have regulated the movement of cargo vehicles in the city with effect from Thursday in order to decongest vehicular movement during Deepavali festival.

Only light cargo vehicles would be allowed to ply through East Marret Street, Masi Streets and Avani Moola Streets between 12.30 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. and between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Ban on cargo vehicles

However, movement of all cargo vehicles during day time would be prohibited in Mahal Road, East Marret Street, Masi and Avani Moola Streets on November 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, entry of trucks and other heavy vehicles (except passenger vehicles) would not be allowed till 11 p.m. on Nov 9 into the city through Dindigul Bypass Road, Anna Nagar 80 Feet Road, K. K. Nagar 80 Feet Road, Moondrumavadi junction on Alagarkoil Road, Iyer Bungalow Junction on New Natham Road, Koodal Nagar Junction on Dindigul road, Periyar Statue junction in Avaniyapuram, Sivaganga Road - Ring Road junction, Uthangudi-Ring Road junction.

Vehicles can enter the city after 11 p.m. on Nov 9 till 7 a.m. the next day.

Total ban

However, all types of cargo vehicles and heavy vehicles would not be allowed during day time and nights of November 10 and 11.

The statement said that only two wheelers would be allowed on Netaji Road, West Masi Street, South Masi Street, East Masi Street, West, East and South Avani Moola Streets. However, even movement of two-wheelers would be restricted depending upon the situation on Nov. 10 and 11. On these two days only movement of vehicles would be allowed on Palace Road and East Marret Street, while parking of vehicles would not be allowed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.