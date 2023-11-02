HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ahead of Deepavali, movement of cargo vehicles restricted in Madurai city

November 02, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
On November 10 and 11, only two wheelers will be allowed on South Masi Street.

On November 10 and 11, only two wheelers will be allowed on South Masi Street. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Madurai City Traffic police have regulated the movement of cargo vehicles in the city with effect from Thursday in order to decongest vehicular movement during Deepavali festival.

Only light cargo vehicles would be allowed to ply through East Marret Street, Masi Streets and Avani Moola Streets between 12.30 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. and between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Ban on cargo vehicles

However, movement of all cargo vehicles during day time would be prohibited in Mahal Road, East Marret Street, Masi and Avani Moola Streets on November 9.

Similarly, entry of trucks and other heavy vehicles (except passenger vehicles) would not be allowed till 11 p.m. on Nov 9 into the city through Dindigul Bypass Road, Anna Nagar 80 Feet Road, K. K. Nagar 80 Feet Road, Moondrumavadi junction on Alagarkoil Road, Iyer Bungalow Junction on New Natham Road, Koodal Nagar Junction on Dindigul road, Periyar Statue junction in Avaniyapuram, Sivaganga Road - Ring Road junction, Uthangudi-Ring Road junction.

Vehicles can enter the city after 11 p.m. on Nov 9 till 7 a.m. the next day.

Total ban

However, all types of cargo vehicles and heavy vehicles would not be allowed during day time and nights of November 10 and 11.

The statement said that only two wheelers would be allowed on Netaji Road, West Masi Street, South Masi Street, East Masi Street, West, East and South Avani Moola Streets. However, even movement of two-wheelers would be restricted depending upon the situation on Nov. 10 and 11. On these two days only movement of vehicles would be allowed on Palace Road and East Marret Street, while parking of vehicles would not be allowed.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.