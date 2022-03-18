Agrofood Chamber welcomes reduction in revenue deficit

‘It is disappointing that Madurai was not announced as the venue of the next GIM’

Agrofood Chamber has appreciated Tamil nadu Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan for reducing the estimated revenue deficit of 4.6 % on Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in the interim budget to 3.8 % in the revised budget estimate.

In a press note released here on Friday, Chamber president S. Rethinavelu said the Chamber appreciated the novel and much-needed financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month for higher education of girl students, who studied from class VI to XII in government schools, saying it would ensure government schools were on a part with private schools in terms of quality of teaching and motivate girl students to join government schools. It would also induce parents to allow their children to take up higher studies in spite of financial constraints.

Identifying every year five lakh students, who had got exemplary knowledge, to train them and make them employable in industries was a right step to solving the problems of unemployability and dearth for trained and qualified persons in industries.

The proposed establishment of a ‘Social Media Special Centre’ to stop false propaganda through social media would be a boon to the people, who were misguided by rumors and wasted their time in spreading false news.

The Chamber appreciated the Finance Minister for announcing sufficient training for women self-help groups to make them Smart Groups. The idea to launch Tamil Nadu Olympic Medal Search Campaign for future Olympic winners was a visionary scheme, Mr. Rethinavelu said.

Non-announcement of Madurai as the venue of the next Global Investors Meet to attract more investments to southern districts, particularly Madurai-Thoothukudi Industrial Corridor, had come as a disappointment, he added.