Agrofood chamber welcomes HC verdict

Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the recent Madras High Court judgment that directed the State government to identify suitable land to establish leaders’ parks in order to shift all the statues that pose a hindrance to traffic on roads.

Its president S. Rethinavelu said that the statues were erected on the initial euphoria immediately after the demise of a leader, but were mostly neglected after a few years. When the statues get damaged naturally or by miscreants, it creates a law and order problem.

Normal life of people gets affected. Police are deployed to protect the statues. Public money is wasted. Iron cages are erected to protect them. Such events are disrespectful to the leaders, he said.