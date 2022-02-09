Agrofood chamber wants to protect small traders from giant supermarkets

MADURAI

09 February 2022 16:51 IST

Domestic industrial and trade giants should be prohibited from entering into retail trade, as one retail supermarket makes hundreds of shops in the vicinity shut down and forces their owners go in search of jobs, Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said.

In a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chamber president S. Rethinavelu said while there was separate enactment to protect micro, small and medium manufacturing enterprises (MSME Act), there was nothing to protect innocent, and mostly illiterate, small retail traders.

Advertising

Advertising

“We would like to bring to the kind attention of the Prime Minister that it is high time to consider, after discussing all aspects, whether we can impose a ban on domestic industrial and trade giants from entering into retail trade,” he said.

Further, domestic giants had the financial muscle to adopt predatory pricing policy to kill the existing, traditional, hereditary retailers, especially in the grocery sector, which would ultimately affect the common man. The predatory pricing system was purposely adopted to have crony capitalism, which would restrict trade to a few hands.

The domestic giants might go in for manufacture of import substitution and concentrate on heavy industries, he said and appealed to the Prime Minister to help small retailers earn themselves their livelihood, “otherwise they would also join the unemployed band”.