Agrofood chamber wants to protect small traders from giant supermarkets

Domestic industrial and trade giants should be prohibited from entering into retail trade, as one retail supermarket makes hundreds of shops in the vicinity to shut down and force their owners to go in search of jobs.

In a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry president S Rethinavelu has said that while there is separate enactment to protect Micro, Small and Medium Manufacturing Enterprises (MSME Act), there is nothing to protect innocent, and mostly illiterate, small retail traders.

“We would like to bring to the kind attention of our Prime Minister that it is high time that we consider, after discussing all aspects, whether we can impose a ban on domestic industrial and trade giants from entering into retail trade..” he said.

Further, domestic giants have the financial muscle to adopt predatory pricing policy to kill the existing, traditional, hereditary retailers, especially in the grocery sector, which will ultimately affect the common man. The predatory pricing system is purposely adopted to have crony capitalism, which will restrict trade to a few hands.

The domestic giants may go in for manufacture of import substitution and concentrate on heavy industries, he said and appealed to the Prime Minister to help small retailers to earn themselves their livelihood; otherwise they will also join the unemployed band.