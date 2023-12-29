Agrofood chamber connects millets farmers and traders

December 29, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry in partnership with Bharatiya Kisan Sangh organised ‘Millet - Market to Farm’ conference in an attempt to gather millet farmers, producers, and exporters under one roof here on Friday.

The focus was predominantly on the initiative to document the journey of millets from the farmers’ soil to the shops’ aisles while ensuring that no stakeholder incurs a loss.

Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry president S. Rethinavelu in his address said that the event was an attempt to educate farmers on the requirements of the market so that they could harvest saleable crops rather than looking for a sale outlet after harvesting them.

“On account of the International Year of Millets, the conference has a specific focus on the millet market” he added.

“At present the migration from southern districts to the west of Tamil Nadu is in a striking upward trend. Nurturing the entrepreneurial market is the only way to achieve this,” said NABARD Independent Director Rama Sreenivasan.

He urged AFCCI to expand its services to the neighbouring districts and volunteered to coordinate with NABARD and mobilise farmers so that the chamber could create an awareness among them.

Further, Agricultural College and Research Institute Community Science College Dean Kanchana elaborated on the accurate processing methods of millets.

Moderate amount of polishing, grating and mixing would maintain the nutrients of the seed while adding value to it. Unprocessed millets could affect gut health but appropriate processing and combining of different varieties could be a method of food fortification.

Bastin Raj, founder of Thiraviam International, elucidated on the export opportunities available for millets. These crops being nutrient-rich and gluten-free commodity is widely preferred in the international market. But, increasing the shelf-life of products and overcoming logistic issues could be tactical for beginners. Nevertheless, if maneuvered correctly, millet export is a highly profitable business.

P. Athipathy Pandy, Managing Director & CEO of TraceFarm2Table, spoke on his innovative start-up which establishes a connection between farmers, processors, and consumers.

TraceFarm2Table is a block chain technology solution that enables farmers to track the journey of their crops as it reaches the manufacturing unit, shops and finally the consumer.

Likewise, the consumer would also be able to envision the process from its very roots. Each end-product would carry a unique QR code which comprises this information.

This way, food processors could also identify farmers who provide quality raw materials and pay them the accurate value for their crops without the interference of middlemen.

Consequently, several millet snack producers showcased their products and their attractive packaging to reiterate the importance of branding and customer satisfaction.

