Agro Food Trade Centre lab gets NABL certification

April 25, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MADURAI

Agro Food Trade Centre had obtained National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation for its food products analytical laboratory and research centre operating in Sikkanthar Chavadi in Madurai, said its president and founder S. Rethinavelu on Thursday.

This certification would help food processors, manufacturers and other stake holders in the industry to benefit in a big way as it instilled confidence in end users about the quality and other details.

As per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Rules and Regulations, 2011, it was mandatory for food products processors and manufacturers to have their products tested and certified by an NABL-accredited laboratory once in six months and upload the certificate in FSSAI portal.

The laboratory has a qualified team of analysts, headed by K. Singaravadivel, former Director of National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur. Almost all food products, including cereals, pulses, millets, dhal and flour, oil seeds, edible oil, masala products, spices and condiments and nuts, were tested as per the standards prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Act in the laboratory.

The lab was equipped to maintain 283 testing parameters. Further details could be had by calling 93637 96637 or sending email to foodtest@aftc.in., Mr. Rethinavelu added.