Agro food sector as vital as farming, Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

September 24, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Palanival Thiagarajan speaks at the valedictory function of an expo in Madurai on Sunday.

Minister Palanival Thiagarajan speaks at the valedictory function of an expo in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Like agriculture, which is very important for the country’s economy, agro food sector is equally important, said Information Technology and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan here on Sunday.

Speaking at the valedictory function of ‘Vibrant Tamil Nadu,’ a three-day expo with focus on millets, organised by the TN Agro Food Chamber of Commerce in Madurai, he said that such exhibitions, in which buyers and sellers had opportunity to meet each other, boosted the trade as well as expanded the market.

The large presence of stalls and delegates from far and near showed the strength of entrepreneurs in this part of the State. These initiatives would certainly help the State government’s mission to achieve one trillion mark announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth said that the Corporation would give more infrastructural support for the agro sector. The civic body would lay new roads for a total length of 800 km. She also gave away the prizes to the best stalls in the exhibition.

Agro Food Chamber of Commerce founder S Rethinavelu said the 30-acre ampus at Sikkandar Chavadi housed 260 marketing depots. Following appeals to move away from Meenakshi Temple area, traders had made first steps and the Agro Food Chamber had provided space for 260 businesses.

Apart from cold storage facility for 2,500 tonnes, the campus had cleaning/grading machines on a 5.5 lakh square feet area. It can also be used for exports.

Expo chairman K Thirupathirajan, vice-chairmen J K Muthu and K Suresh Kumar and their team members said that there were aplenty of trade inquiries and export opportunities for millets. Apart from the general public, students from colleges and other institutions participated in the exhibition.

