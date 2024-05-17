Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry to conduct five-day palm leaf art exhibition and painting workshop in Madurai

Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced a five-day palm leaf art exhibition and palm leaf painting and engraving training workshop in Madurai starting from May 25 to May 29.

The chamber said, the workshop was focused to revive the once important palmyra trees which have started losing their significance owing to less awareness among the public about the tree.

Palmyra, which is the State tree of Tamil Nadu, have been an integral part of Tamils’ life for centuries.

Considering the ecological and economic value of the tree, it is hailed as Karpaga Viruksha (divine tree, which offers everything one asks for) in Tamil culture as no part of it goes waste.

In addition, it has been said that there are 801 ways in which the tree and its parts can be used as it is valued for their multi-purpose usage, such as sweet toddy (pathaneer), fruits, ice apple (nungu), palm jaggery (panam karuppatti), palm candy (panam kalkandu), palmyra tuber (panam kilangu), palmyra oil, palm leaves, several handicraft products, palm trunk wood (panam kattai), traditional medicine, etc., they said.

As the palmyra farmers were not sensitised about the various value-added products that could be processed from palm products, there has been a steady negligence in both domestic and international market regarding these products, they added.

To address the issue, Agro Food Chamber, in association with Miracle Tree Life Science, is organizing an exhibition of palm leaf art painting and training workshop on palm leaf art and engraving for five days from May 25 to May 29 at Agro Food Trade Centre, Sikkanthar Chavadi, Madurai.