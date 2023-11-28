Agro-based startups given ₹3.80-cr. funds to scale up their business

November 28, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Madurai

Funds to the tune of ₹3.80 crore were disbursed to around 20 startups from across Tamil Nadu at an event organised by Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU), along with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), at Agricultural College and Research Institute here on Monday.

The startup companies have been travelling along with Madurai Agribusiness Incubation Forum (MABIF) since their inception. “The companies which were recognised by the Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) were selected by MABIF through their proposals for funding,” said MABIF CEO K. Ganesh Moorthy.

M.D. Vinod Kumar, a cardamom farmer of Theni and proprietor of E3 Agro Solutions, who was given ₹20 lakh, said he would utilise the fund to set up a cardamom drying unit in Idukki district of Kerala. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Kumar said his company would sell heat pump machine to dry wet cardamoms.

“The older techniques like manual drying would not be perfect. But this automatic machine would do it perfectly in a time-efficient manner,” he added. He got the idea to set up a processing unit after witnessing the inability of small-scale farmers to bear the cost of the machine.

Another Madurai-based startup company, Maheesha Foods and Beverages, received ₹25 lakh to expand its beverages supply unit in Coimbatore. Prabaharan Venugopal, the proprietor, through a website named Cuptime delivers tea and coffee to commercial establishments.

“Our beverages are made with products procured directly from farmers, which makes our company agro-based,” he added.

Around 15 products developed by seven MABIF Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) and three startups were launched at the event. The value-added products of the FPOs include millet biscuits and snacks.

Out of the ₹3.80-crore funds, ₹3 crore was from Catalytic Capital Fund of NABARD and ₹80 lakh from Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) of the Tamil Nadu government.

An enhanced website of MABIF was also launched at the event. This website would enable farmers and interested people across the country to reach the incubation service centre directly. “It would bring together people with aspirations to promote their agro-based business and farmers wanting to market their produce,” said Mr. Moorthy.

V. Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor, TNAU, and Chairman, MABIF; Shankar Narayan Ramanathan, Chief General Manager, NABARD RO, Chennai, and Director, MABIF; and P.P. Mahendran, Dean, AC&RI, Madurai, were also present.

