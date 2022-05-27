Agriculturists walkout from grievances redressal meet

May 27, 2022 20:14 IST

Condemning the officials for refusing to take positive and immediate action on their grievances submitted in black and white on several occasions, the agriculturists staged a walkout from the farmers’ grievance redressal meet held here on Friday.

When the farmers’ grievances redressal meet was held at the Collectorate on Friday with Collector S. Gopala Sundararaj in the chair, the participant agriculturists complained that neither the Collector nor the officials concerned give any reply to the grievances of the farmers whenever they raised the issues affecting farming operations. Moreover, the officials had not taken any action on the petitions submitted by the farmers on various occasions including the grievance redressal meetings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Since the farmers’ grievances redressal meeting is being conducted in a meaningless manner, we don’t want to participate in this meet,” the farmers said and staged a walkout from the meeting.

The embarrassed officials, who did not expect it, pacified the agitated farmers with the assurance that the grievances would be recorded properly and given appropriate reply.

When the meeting resumed, the farmers wanted the officials to simplify the procedure for taking silt for agricultural purpose from the dry waterbodies.

“Even though the farmers are permitted to take 80 units of silt from one acre of the dry water body, the officials are refusing to give permission for it for reasons best known to them. Now, the hitherto dry waterbodies of the district have started getting water following rainfall along the Western Ghats and hence the farmers, who have planned to go in for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation, cannot nourish their farms with the silt. So, the procedure for taking silt should be simplified,” the farmers said.

Raising the perennial issue of wild animal invasion into the farms, the agriculturists urged the officials to remove wild boar from the list of scheduled animals as done in neighbouring Kerala.