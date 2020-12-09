Agriculture production goes up

The feat is achieved by ensuring good influx of water to Periyakulam

TIRUNELVELI

Agriculture production in four revenue villages near here, all getting water for irrigation from the rejuvenated Manur Periyakulam, has gone up substantially during this year.

The villages – Manur, Mavadi, Ettankulam and Madhavakurichi – all getting water from Manur Periyakulam have jointly produced 4,423 tonnes of food grains, including paddy, during 2019 - 20 against last year’s (2018 – 2019) production of 2,925 tonnes.

The feat has been achieved by ensuring proper influx of water into Periyakulam by removing the man-made and nature’s obstacles at several places of the Chittar watercourse that feed the water body and also rejuvenating it under the State Government’s ‘kudimaramathu’ scheme.

When rejuvenation of water bodies was taken up by the district administration exactly a year ago by meticulously involving the government departments, non-governmental organisations and the public, it yielded excellent results.

The district administration, in association with Anna University, Chennai, designed a methodology in 2018 to restore the hitherto uncared for water bodies with the active involvement of the locals for coordinated execution. The prime objective of this exercise was to renovate the waterbodies with locals’ participation to ensure increased agriculture productivity.

The methodology was formulated by demarcating the river region and to allocate the responsibility to all the stakeholders. The specified area was maintained by the stakeholders concerned after the work was completed. An activity should be carried out in the form of techno-physical studies, general surveys, physical cleaning, awareness creation, etc. on monthly basis so that the renovated water body would be maintained in desirable shape for longer duration.

Before and after the event, a review in the presence of all the stakeholders was conducted to understand the breakthrough, loopholes and obstacles of the work, if any. Events to educate the students and the local residents, on the importance of conserving waterbodies and also stressing them the importance of their responsibilities were also conducted.

Apart from the locals, there was a good coordination among the government departments, technical institutions, schools, colleges and the non-governmental organisations in this techno-physical exercise. Anna University prepared the satellite data mapping with the data obtained from National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad, and compared the status of the river in earlier year with the current situation.

Based on the processed data, the district administration organised for a discussion on the methods to be adopted for the rejuvenation work with the participation from different government departments, institutions, NGOs’ and the public. This methodology was meticulously adopted with the participation of the stakeholders.

Two major works done by the district administration with the public participation were the renovation of Manur Periyakulam and the supply channels.

After blasting the rocks blocking the free flow of water at several places between Veerakeralampudhur and Manur, the channel carrying water from Chittar that originates at Courtallam was desilted with public contribution and active participation. This work did not cause any expenditure to the exchequer as the farmers and others met the expenses by giving money or providing heavy equipment required for the work.

Meanwhile, the irrigation tank was given a facelift under the ‘kudimaramathu’ scheme that ensured storage of increased quantity of water.

“It has collectively achieved the increased quantity of food grains in the four beneficiary villages,” says G. Sakthinathan of Anna University who coordinated the channel desilting work, the toughest part.

After the completion of the renovation a year ago, crop has been cultivated on hitherto unused 130 hectares of land under Manur Periyakulam which has boosted the food production to unprecedented 4,423 tonnes, including the additional yield of 1,076 tonnes of paddy, in 2019 – 2020, say officials attached to the Department of Agriculture.

Similarly, the renovation of nearby Pallamadai tank also has boosted the farmers’ moral and their productivity.