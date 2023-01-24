ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture officials inspect Uzhavar Santhai in Madurai

January 24, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Director, Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business S. Natarajan inspects the Usilampatti regulated market on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business S. Natarajan inspected the Uzhavar Sandhai at Anna Nagar and Usilampatti regulated market on Monday.

A statement said around 85 farmers bring their produce of 17,300 kg to the Uzhavar Sandhai on a daily basis. Mr. Natarajan interacted with the farmers and took stock of any grievances. He also inspected the functioning of the vegetable waste composting machine and the solar-powered cold storage facility.

The officials also reviewed how efficiently farmers were being benefited by selling their produce under the e-NAM scheme or National Agriculture Market — an online trading platform for agricultural commodities — at the Usilampatti regulated market. The officials were directed to increase business through e-NAM.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Nataraj also interacted with the labourers and farmers and inspected the functioning of the drying yard and the godown as well.

Deputy Director (Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business) R. Valarmathy, Madurai Market Committee secretary V. Mercy Jeyarani and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US