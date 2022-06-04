Agriculture official killed in accident
TIRUNELVELI
An Assistant Director of Agriculture was killed in a road accident here on Saturday.
Police said Lourdhu Rayappan, 52, of Grotto Street in Agastheeswaram near Nagercoil, who was working as Assistant Director of Agriculture in Pudukottai district, was going to his native place in a car. When the car was crossing Reddiyarpatti in the small hours of Saturday, driver Vimal, 30, lost control of the vehicle and hit a median and the car overturned.
They were admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where Lourdhu Rayappan succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning while Vimal is undergoing treatment.
The Tirunelveli City Traffic Police have registered a case.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.