Agriculture official killed in accident

TIRUNELVELI

An Assistant Director of Agriculture was killed in a road accident here on Saturday.

Police said Lourdhu Rayappan, 52, of Grotto Street in Agastheeswaram near Nagercoil, who was working as Assistant Director of Agriculture in Pudukottai district, was going to his native place in a car. When the car was crossing Reddiyarpatti in the small hours of Saturday, driver Vimal, 30, lost control of the vehicle and hit a median and the car overturned.

They were admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where Lourdhu Rayappan succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning while Vimal is undergoing treatment.

The Tirunelveli City Traffic Police have registered a case.