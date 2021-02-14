Agriculture must be handled by women as they would ensure food security of the nation through sustainable and environment-friendly practices, said Sheelu Francis, facilitator of Tamil Nadu Women’s Collective.

She was addressing a webinar on ‘One Billion Rising’, a campaign against violence against women and children, which was organised by EKTA Resource Centre for Women and other institutions.

Ms. Francis said women produced food through organic methods to feed her family. On the other hand, men focussed on earning money and hence produced food using fertilisers. “So, it is important that women have their own land to undertake agriculture,” she said.

Speaking about the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs, Chithra Ganapathy, Managing Director of Kadambavanam, said women who were running businesses also had the additional duty of taking care of their household chores. “Although many educated women are working today, there are still restrictions that are imposed on women while taking independent decisions,” she said.

In this patriarchal society, the roles of women and men are stigmatised, which had to change, said S. Nagarathinam, Head of the Department of Communication, Madurai Kamaraj University. “While men are identified to be strong and courageous, women are identified as caring and compassionate. The students must be taught not to stigmatise the roles of men and women,” he said.

It was important that women ate nutritious food right from their adolescence, said Kavitha Krishnan, Editor of Nalam. “Women must eat traditional, nutritious food to ensure that they are not anaemic,” she added.

Bimla Chandrasekar, Director of EKTA Resource Centre for Women, said the main aim of the webinar was to provide a platform to highlight the issues faced by women.