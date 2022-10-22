Agriculture cooperative society re-established after 22 years

Cooperation Minister I. Periyasamy distributes welfare aid at Periya Ponnumanthurai in Dindigul district on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy on Friday officially re-established the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society in Periya Ponnimanthurai near Dindigul.

The Minister said that the Society at Periya Ponnimanthurai was registered in 1970 and turned defunct after 2000 due to various reasons. Owing to the increasing demand from the people of the area, the State has revived its functioning, he said.

He distributed loans - for crop, milch animals, self-help groups- to the tune of ₹1.25 crore, stated a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

On behalf of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Marketing Federation, prizes and certificates of appreciation were distributed to cooperative societies at Narikalpatti, K. Agraharam, Puthu Ayakudi and Bodikamanvadi in Dindigul district for supplying the highest quantity of fertilizers in 2021-2022.

Mr. Periyasamy added that 6,500 vacancies would be filled up in the Department across the State. Similarly, appointments would be made in the Department of Nutritious Meal Programme in a fair manner, he said.

Collector S. Visakan, Joint Registrar and Managing Director of Dindigul District Central Cooperative Bank S. Ramakrishnan, Joint Registrar of Dindigul Regional Cooperative Societies K. Gandhinathan, union committee president Sivagurusamy and others were present.