Agricultural machinery fair gets under way

Collector T. Anbalagan inaugurated an agricultural machinery exhibition at Agricultural College and Research Institute here on Wednesday.

The Collector said 16,900 small and marginal farmers have joined together to form 169 farmers producers groups (FPGs) in the district in the last three years under the collective farming initiative. A sum of ₹8.45 crore had been allocated by the government for these FPGs. The farmers had been using this fund to buy tractors, power tillers and other agricultural machinery.

The agricultural machinery were leased to farmers and till date ₹1.17 crore had been collected from them and saved in the bank accounts of the FPGs.

A sum of ₹2.70 crore had been earmarked for procuring agricultural machinery for 54 FPGs in the district for 2020-21.

Mr. Anbalagan said that the collective farming initiative would help reduce input costs for farmers, thereby increasing their profits.