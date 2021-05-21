Agricultural inputs on sale for ‘kar’ season

Since the major dams of the district have sufficient storage level now, sale of certified paddy seeds, fertilizers and pesticides for ‘kar’ season through the Agriculture Extension Centres is going on.

In a statement, Joint Director of Agriculture Gajendra Pandian said that arrangements had been made for ensuring hassle-free sale of certified paddy seeds to the farmers, who had started the preparatory works on their fields during the COVID-19-induced lockdown. The farmers can buy the seeds, fertilizers and pesticides from the Agriculture Extension Centres till noon every day.

Those who face any hardship in getting the inputs or transporting them to their fields may contact the following Assistant Directors of Agriculture concerned to solve the problem:

Uma Maheshwari, Ambasamudram (94894 77619); Karpaga Rajkumar, Cheranmahadevi (99429 82578); Subha Selvi, Mukkoodal (94420 25935); Angelin Greba, Maanur (94423 38354); Murali Ragini, Palayamkottai (94441 07556); Jasmine Latha, Nanguneri (94862 71166); Vasanthi, Kalakkad (94421 51397); Sunil Dutt, Valliyoor (63742 54317); and Sujatha Bai, Radhapuram (94866 52706).

Tenkasi

In a statement, Tenkasi Collector G.S. Sameeran said there was adequate stock of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation that usually starts in June every year. Urea (4,560 tonnes), Di-Ammonium-Phosphate (DAP) (510 tonnes), potash (990 tonnes) and complex fertilizer (2,670 tonnes) had been stocked in the primary agriculture cooperative societies and with the private sellers. DAP should be sold at a subsidised rate of ₹ 1,200 per bag.

“Sellers should not trade these agro inputs at inflated price which invite cancellation of licence and legal action against them,” he said.