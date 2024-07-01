Agnipath scheme recruitment rally under way in Thoothukudi

Army Recruitment Office, Tiruchi, has began conducting physical fitness test and medical test for job aspirants under Agnipath scheme.

Around 5,000 job aspirants from various districts under ARO Tiruchi will participate in the recruitment rally being held at Sports stadium in Tharuvai. Around 1,000 candidates will undergo the test each day till June 5.

A team of Army officials led by Colonels Sudeep Chatterjee and Neelam Kumar are conducting the rally. The candidates who clear the physical fitness test will go for certificate verification and medical test.

Closed circuit television cameras have been fitted in the stadium to record the proceedings of the rally.

