‘Agnipath’ scheme a revolutionary transformational policy: Governor

June 18, 2022 18:03 IST

Internal and external evil forces misguiding the youth, he says

Describing the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme as a revolutionary transformational policy for the progress of youth and the country, Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday said that internal and external evil forces that did not want to see a mightier India by 2047 were misguiding the youth and destroying public property in protest against the proposal.

Releasing a book on V.O. Chidambaram on the freedom fighter’s 150 th birth anniversary here, Mr. Ravi said that aspiring Class X students, who would be picked up at the age of 17 as ‘Agniveer’, would be a disciplined and skilled force after undergoing four years of training in sophisticated technology and warfare. On attaining the age of 21, they would have the educational qualification of Plus Two and be financially sound with ₹12 lakh besides getting a salary during the period.

Even as their peers would still be doing graduation or post-graduation and searching for a job, the ‘Agniveers’ would not be a burden on their family.

“However, internal and external forces that never wanted a militarily, economically, culturally and spiritually powerful India are misguiding the youth, who destroy public properties. They want to burn and destroy the country. We need to be informed about the designs of the domestic and external evil forces. We have to defeat them as by 2047, India would lead the world in all aspects of life,” the Governor said.

Claiming that India, with its large population, fared well in dealing with the pandemic situation while supplying vaccine to 150 countries, he said the country would also effectively address the climate challenges.

Recalling the sacrifices of VOC, Mr. Ravi said the country, which was systematically destroyed culturally and spiritually by the invaders and then by the colonisers besides political subjugation and economic exploitation, had forgotten the genuine freedom fighters, nationalists and their hardships while projecting a handful of counterfeit heroes and fake icons as freedom fighters after the British left.

The idea of Bharat with its great culture and spirituality, which was conceived by VOC, Subramania Bharathi and Swami Vivekananda, was being reconstructed again due to awakening of the youth, which was essential for entire humanity.

“Hence, a new India has to be built. It is our responsibility to tell the generations to come about the sacrifices of great freedom fighters and India’s rich culture and spirituality as any ungrateful generation cannot build a nation. The younger generation should remember these sacrifices of great people. The new India will be materially prosperous, militarily strong and intellectually superior. When the nation is moving forward in this direction due to the awakening of the younger generation, the country now houses more than 7,000 start-ups with 100 ‘Unicorn Companies’ which stood at only 400 in 2014,” said Mr. Ravi.

He gave away awards to a few on the occasion.

Mr. Ravi also visited entrepreneur Sridhar Vembu’s Zoho Corporation campus at Maththalampaarai near Old Courtallam in Tenkasi district and Govindaperi, the village adopted by Mr. Sridhar Vembu, where he had constructed a school.

Following overnight stay at Courtallam, the Governor would visit ‘Amar Seva Sangam’ at Ayikudi near Tenkasi on Sunday.