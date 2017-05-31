Residents block road seeking drinking water

Vehicular traffic on the busy Shencottai – Madurai Highway was paralysed for nearly 30 minutes on Wednesday when a group of residents of Kadayanallur staged a road roko demanding regular supply of drinking water.

As drinking water supply to wards 2 and 3 of Kadayanallur municipality has become erratic over the past few months, the residents submitted petitions to the municipality officials on various occasions.

When their petitions failed to evoke any positive response from the officials concerned, the residents blocked vehicular traffic with empty pots, the protestors complained.

When the police persuaded them to give up their agitation, they held talks with the municipality officials at Kadayanallur police station in the presence of tahsildar Mariappan.

Municipal Engineer Christopher, who participated in the talks, told the public that the problem was due to the non-availability of water in the Tamirabharani and Karuppanadhi.

“We were getting 35 lakh litres each from the Tamirabharani and the Karuppanadhi every day. Due to acute summer and the absence of summer rains, drinking water supply from the two rivers remains affected. Hence, steps will be taken to supply drinking water to the affected areas in tankers,” Mr. Christopher said.