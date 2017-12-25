Revenue officials announce protests

The Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association (TNROA) has decided to launch a series of protests from the second week of January across the State to pressurise the government to meet a number of their demands, including immediate sanction of the pay commission arrears.

As per the resolutions passed in its recent central executive committee meeting, the office-bearers said that demonstrations would be held in all the taluk and district headquarters on January 10, followed by regional-level hunger strike on January 23.

If the government did not meet their demands by then, the officials said that they would go on leave en masse for two consecutive days in the first week of February.

The key demands raised by TNROA included repealing of the new contributory pension scheme and replacing it with the old pension scheme, creation of new posts as per the increased workload of the revenue and disaster management department, filling the existing vacancies, payment of arrears for 21 months to compensate the delay in implementing the Seventh Pay Commission for State government employees, and enhanced pay in accordance with the increased workload.

“For instance, we have been demanding new posts, particularly for disaster management-related work. An official in the rank of Deputy Collector is needed in all districts, who can be the single point of coordination between various departments for all disaster management-related work,” M.P. Murugaiyan, one of the State secretaries of the association, said.

He added that the scheduled protests would see wide participation across all the districts from all the employees in the rank of office assistants to Tahsildars.