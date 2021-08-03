Aged woman murdered

THOOTHUKUDI

03 August 2021 20:18 IST

In a suspected case of murder for gain, an aged woman was murdered in her house near Eral on Tuesday.

Police said that fruit stall owner Duraipandi, 85, of Vaazhavallaan Melur and his wife D. Muthukili, 75, were living in their house on the main road. Their five daughters and three sons had settled down in Chennai and Tirupur with their families. While Duraipandi was sleeping in the bedroom in the front portion of the house on Monday night, Muthukili was reportedly sleeping in another bedroom on the rear side of the house.

Muthukili used to get up early in the morning to draw ‘kolam’ in front of the house. As did not wake up even after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Duraipandi went to her bedroom and found her lying in a pool of blood with grievous head injury.

Since her bangles and gold chains were missing, police suspect it to be a murder for gain. Though a sniffer dog was brought to the scene of crime, no credible evidence could be collected. Assistant Director of Forensic Science Kala Lakshmi lifted fingerprints from the spot.

The body of Muthukili was sent to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

Eral police have registered a case.