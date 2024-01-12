GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aged woman found dead in Sivaganga district; murder for gain suspected

January 12, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

In a suspected case of murder for gain, the police are on the look out for killers after they found an aged woman dead at Pechathakudi in Sivaganga district on Friday.

Following a complaint from the two daughters, that their mother Oyyammai (68) wife of late Karuppasami of Vettikulam near Kalayarkoil was missing, the police registered a case.

It is said that following the death of her husband and after her daughters got married, Oyyammai was living alone in her house.

On January 8, she was last seen going to the Sivaganga vegetable market by some neighbours. On Thursday, after some people found an aged woman lying unconscious with injuries, they had alerted the police.

On information, DSP Sibisai Soundaryan, Inspector Ganesamurthi and team visited the scene of crime and conducted the probe.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the victim’s hand from the wrist was missing and also the gold jewels worn by her. The body was sent for post-mortem. The police have formed special teams to look out for the suspects behind the murder for gain.

