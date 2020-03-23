Aged man stamped to death by elephant

PALANI

In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man was reportedly stamped to death by a wild elephant near the Varadamanadhi dam adjacent to the reserve forests here on Monday.

Villagers said that Ponnusami, 70, of Ayakudi panchayat in ward 9 had been to the Varadapattinam area near the dam along with his neighbour Saktivel, 55, to collect grass for the milch animals. As they were moving, a wild elephant spotted them and chased.

Apprehending trouble, when the duo attempted to move away, the elephant overpowered Ponnusami and stamped him to death, while Saktivel managed to escape. On information, forest officials here and police officers from Kodaikanal arrived at the spot.

The body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.