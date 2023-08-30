ADVERTISEMENT

Aged man murdered over money dispute in Madurai

August 30, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A 56-year-old man K. Karuppu of Chekkanoorani was murdered by an armed gang over money dispute on Monday.

The police said that Karuppu had been selling his land as plots for the last few years. One T. Soundarapandi (35) had paid him some money for buying two cents of land two years back. However, Karuppu had neither sold him the land nor returned the money when he demanded.

Soundarapandi and his relative, P. Raveendran (22) of Madurai allegedly conspired with his friends to kill Karuppu. The duo along with K. Aravind Kumar (25), R. Arunpandi (27) and M. Akash (24) of Uchapatti, kidnapped Karuppu when he came out to open his petty shop in the early hours of Monday.

They bundled him into an autorickshaw and attacked him with a log. Later, after taking him to Kalungapatti tank, they slit his throat and dumped the body there, the Usilampatti DSP Nallu said. All the five accused have been arrested.

