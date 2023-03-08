ADVERTISEMENT

Aged man beaten to death in Srivilliputtur

March 08, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

Sundar S 5988

A 60-year-old man, M. Marimuthu of Koonangulam, was beaten to death by C. Gokul, 28, and K. Petchimuthu, 42, here on Wednesday.

Srivilliputtur Town police have arrested the two men and sent them to judicial custody.

According to police, the deceased had differences with his family members and lived separately outside a shop. The arrested men, who were related to him, picked up a quarrel with him at New Street Junction, accusing him of stealing a mobile phone a few months ago. However, Marimuthu denied he stole the mobile phone. But, the duo did not leave him and started to beat him up even as the aged man was pleading them to spare him.

The video footage of a CCTV camera showed one of them held the elderly man by his collar and violently pushed him down on the paver-block road twice. Subsequently, the man fell unconscious. Relatives, who rushed to the spot, found bleeding injuries on the rear side of his head. He was rushed to the government hospital here where the doctor declared him brought dead.

Srivilliputtur Town police have registered a case of murder.

