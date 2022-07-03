Aged man accused of sexually assaulting minor grand daughter

All Women Police Station, Rajapalayam, have booked a 75-year-old man for having sexually assaulted his minor grand daughter.

According to police, the victim, who was in class two, had complained of pain in her private parts. When her aunt enquired with her, the child had revealed that her grand father had sexual intercourse with her on June 30 when she returned from home.

The man had let off the girl only after the victim's elder brother, who is 12 years of age, entered the house.

During police enquiry, the boy had revealed that the grand father had sexually assaulted the girl even earlier.

The police said that the children were under the care of their father and grandfather after their mother left home with some other person.

The old man had made use of the loneliness of the girl child and physically abused her.

He has been booked for rape and under various Sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.