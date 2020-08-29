Agastheeswaram mourns the loss of its illustrious son

29 August 2020 21:32 IST

Tearful homage paid to H. Vasanthakumar in Chennai

Hundreds of mourners including leaders paid a tearful homage to the mortal remains of H. Vasanthakumar, Kanniyakumari MP and businessman, in Chennai on Saturday.

AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and TNCC president K.S. Alagiri were among those who paid their respects at the Kamaraj Bhavan in Teynampet where his body was kept before being taken by road to his hometown Agastheeswaram in Kanniyakumari.

An eerie silence prevailed in Agastheeswaram, which lost one of its illustrious sons, who rose from humble beginnings to build a retail business empire, Vasanth and Co, and also succeed in politics. The TNCC working president had died on Friday in a hospital where he was admitted for treatment of COVID-19.

Vasanthakumar’s cousins had placed his portrait in front of his house to enable the residents to pay their last respects.

Since the mortal remains of the ancestors and parents of Vasanthakumar have been buried in a farm near the village, the MP’s family has also decided to bury his mortal remains in the adjoining land. “The family wants to construct a fitting memorial there,” a source close to the family said.

Led by Tamil Nadu Government’s special representative for Delhi N. Thalavai Sundaram, a group of AIADMK functionaries and a few Roman Catholic priests offered prayers in his office at Thovalai.

Though the Centre had suspended the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme fund in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Vasanthakumar was spending his entire salary for the education of poor students, locals said. He generously helped the poor by meeting their medical expenses and giving money for constructing houses.

“When a peepal tree got uprooted and fell on a few houses and shops at Thirunanthikkarai on a windy day last month, he met the affected people and helped them with his personal funds,” recalled a resident.

The most striking feature of Vasanthakumar was that he would impartially interact with the cadre and office-bearers of all political parties and help them in the best possible way. “I may have been elected to the Parliament as a Congress member. But I am a common man and the representative of every resident of Kanniyakumari district. So I should help them whenever they approach me,” he would say.

The earthmover that was purchased with his personal fund for removing thorny bushes in his erstwhile Nanguneri Assembly constituency and then for desilting the irrigation tanks was moved to Kanniyakumari Parliamentary segment after he was elected MP for carrying out similar works there.

“If we want to use the heavy equipment for a desilting work in a village, a responsible person from the hamlet should register in his office in advance. Within a couple of days, either Vasanthakumar or his men would visit the spot and send the earthmover for the work for which the beneficiary farmers or the villagers need not pay anything,” recalls S. Murugan of Nagercoil.