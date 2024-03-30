ADVERTISEMENT

After withdrawal of nominations 23 candidates remain in the fray in Tirunelveli and 15 in Tenkasi

March 30, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Three independents withdrew their nominations on Saturday leaving 23 candidates including Congress’s C. Robert Bruce, BJP’s Nainar Nagenthran and AIADMK’s M. Jancy Rani in the electoral battle for Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency that goes in for polling on April 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Subsequently, the candidates in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations were allotted symbols on Saturday.

 Since 23 candidates are in the fray now after the withdrawal of nomination and only 16 candidates can be accommodated in a ballot unit, two ballot units are to be used in the polling for Tirunelveli constituency.  

 In Tenkasi (Reserved) segment, four candidates withdrew from the electoral battle leaving 15 contestants in the poll. DMK’s Rani Srikumar, BJP’s B. John Pandian and AIADMK’s K. Krishnasamy are the main contestants here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US