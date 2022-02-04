After wielding the lathi for 12 years, this constable becomes Assistant Professor

TIRUNELVELI

04 February 2022 17:05 IST

After controlling unruly crowd for 12 years, a constable attached to the Suththamalli police station near here is all set to confine himself inside the calm classrooms as Assistant Professor of Economics.

When Aravind Perumal, 34, of Malaiyaalamedu near Tirunelveli Town joined the Tamil Nadu Police in 2011 with a postgraduate degree in economics, he never buried his dream of becoming a good teacher. His thirst for acquiring knowledge and higher educational qualification drove him towards doing research in economics.

“After getting due permission, I started my research in 2014 and have got the degree,” Mr. Aravind said.

After successfully doing his doctoral studies in the Department of Economics of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Mr. Aravind has now become the Assistant Professor of Economics, S.T. Hindu College, Nagercoil. After dropping the ‘lathi’ from his hands that taught fitting lessons to the thugs, Mr. Aravind is now holding the chalk to mould the nation’s future, the students.

When he broke the news to his colleagues about entering the new profession, the entire Suththamalli police station erupted in jubilation and Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan helped him to get relieved from the police service to become an educator from Thursday onwards.

His wife A. Petchiammal, mother of two children, is also an Assistant Professor in the Department of Economics of Sadakkathullah Appa College in Palayamkottai.