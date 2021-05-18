After video goes viral, Dindigul Collector suspends official for demanding bribe

The video showed a youth posing questions to officials, who had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹500 from members of the public seeking new family ration cards

After a video went viral on social media, Dindigul Collector M. Vijayalakshmi ordered an inquiry, and based on the reports, suspended an official at the Gujiliamparai taluk office here on Tuesday.

The video showed a youth posing questions to officials, who had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹500 from members of the public seeking new family ration cards. The official is seen responding that they collected the money for “office expenses.”

The Collector ordered an internal probe. The findings suggested that the staff member at the office of the DSO in Gujiliamparai had told the youth about taking bribes. Based on the report, the official, identified as C. Saravanan, was suspended. A further inquiry is on.

Meanwhile there were also allegations that in some ration shops in the district, the card holders were given only ₹1500 as the COVID-19 financial assistance, against the ₹2000 they are supposed to receive. However, the officials said that there were no complaints and said there would be stern action, if there were any specific charges.