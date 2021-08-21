After told ration rice not consumable, HC seeks State’s response

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a response from the State government on how the public distribution system (PDS) was functioning in the State after the court was told that the rice distributed through PDS is not consumable by humans.

The court was told that since the rice was not consumable, the ration card holders got the rice from the ration shop and sold the same. The submission was made during the course of the hearing of an anticipatory bail plea filed by a man apprehending arrest by police for illegally transporting PDS rice.

Justice B. Pugalendhi sought a response from the State in the anticipatory bail petition filed by one Kumar of Kanniyakumari district. The petitioner apprehended arrest by the police for having illegally transported the rice to Kerala.

He was booked for offences under the Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities Order and the Essential Commodities Act. The case of the prosecution was that the petitioner obtained ration rice from various ration card holders at cheap price and illegally transported the same to Kerala. A total of 22 tonnes of ration rice worth ₹ 1.24 lakh was seized.

Senior Counsel Kathirvelu appearing for the petitioner submitted that the rice which is distributed through Public Distribution System is not consumable by humans and therefore, the ration card holders got the rice from the ration shop and sold the same.

In view of the submission made, the court directed the State government to answer how the Public Distribution System was functioning in the State. The case was posted to August 25 for response from the State.

The court granted an interim anticipatory bail to the petitioner with conditions and directed him to appear before the police for inquiry daily and cooperate with the investigation. The police was directed to file a report as to the nature of the rice recovered from the petitioner which was distributed through PDS and how the same was identified.