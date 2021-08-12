After Tokyo what?

Revathi has trained her guns on Asian Games and Commonwealth Games

Ever since Revathi Veeramani came back home on Saturday after participating in the Tokyo Olympics, her phone is being flooded with wishes from everyone. “I have been getting congratulatory messages from so many people. I feel so blessed and excited,” the elated sprinter said at a felicitation event organised by Lady Doak College.

Ms. Revathi who lost her parents at a young age was raised by her grandmother Arammal. “My grandmother and my coach K. Kannan are the two main reasons why I am here today. Though my grandmother wanted me to quit my studies after Class XII, my coach convinced her that I could get into college in sports quota and do well in athletics. With support from him and my college, I excelled in running. I was in preparation mode for the past four years. It was unbelievable and truly emotional when I got a chance to represent India at the Olympics. I broke into tears when I got into the field in Tokyo,” she said.

This young gun from Madurai has also set her eyes on winning medals at Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in the coming years. “I have been training hard and I will continue to do so. Even those relatives who wanted me to get married soon are now encouraging me to focus on athletics. I hope to bring more laurels to our country,” she said.

Mr. Kannan who identified her talent at a young age and helped her reach great heights, handed over the ₹1-lakh purse on behalf of the college.