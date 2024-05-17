GIFT a SubscriptionGift
After the rains, potholes resurface on Madurai roads

Published - May 17, 2024 09:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The pothole-riddled road near Gandhi Museum in Madurai is now filled with stagnant rain water. It is not just a health hazard but also poses threat to road users.

The pothole-riddled road near Gandhi Museum in Madurai is now filled with stagnant rain water. It is not just a health hazard but also poses threat to road users. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

The recent spell of rains in Madurai has transformed several parts of the city into accident prone zones due to the subpar laying of bitumen and appearance of potholes. Manholes can also be seen leaking sewage onto the roads in many places.

East Avani Moola Street junction, which is in close proximity to the Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple is used by tourists who visit the temple. But the condition of that road is poor.

The road is riddled with potholes, and the recent rains have led to water stagnation. In addition, a manhole in the junction has been leaking sewage onto the road for many months now, said people.

Such circumstances have made the commute hellish for the public. M. Ganesan, a shopkeeper said that “the roads have been like this for months, no action has been taken to resolve this by the corporation. They unclogged the manhole yesterday after we insisted, but it has again broken today and sewage is spilling onto the roads. It was dug up as part of the Smart City plans but nothing much has been done after that”.

The nearby vendors also chimed in and said that it was a route that devotees take and they walk without slippers. “It is posing a big health hazard for all of us”, they added.

The E2 Road in Narimedu was also in a bad state. The spot where people make a right turn to enter into the road is filled with big potholes. Recent rains have made the place an accident prone zone as the stagnant water hides the existence of such holes.

K.K. Nagar West 4th Street is extremely bumpy due to the recent UGD works. Various stretches on the road have been filled with soil as a temporary measure to even out the bumps. But the recent rains have turned it into a slushy stretch hindering the movement of traffic.

