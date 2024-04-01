After second randomisation 1,950 ballot units allotted for Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency

April 01, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Following the supplementary randomization process conducted in Collectorate on Monday, 1,950 Ballot Units (BU) were sent to safe locations in six assembly constituencies coming under Thoothukudi Lok Saba constituency.

As the total number of candidates who are to contest is finalized as 29, additional voting machines were allocated through a second randomization process. As per the second randomization, 1,950 Control Units (CU) and 2,111 VVPATs were allocated before sending them to the assembly constituencies.

