GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After second randomisation 1,950 ballot units allotted for Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency

April 01, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau
Officials dispatch additional EVMs in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Officials dispatch additional EVMs in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Following the supplementary randomization process conducted in Collectorate on Monday, 1,950 Ballot Units (BU) were sent to safe locations in six assembly constituencies coming under Thoothukudi Lok Saba constituency.  

As the total number of candidates who are to contest is finalized as 29, additional voting machines were allocated through a second randomization process. As per the second randomization, 1,950 Control Units (CU) and 2,111 VVPATs were allocated before sending them to the assembly constituencies. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.