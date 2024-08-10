ADVERTISEMENT

After nine days, Rameswaram fishermen resume work

Published - August 10, 2024 07:19 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Fishermen associations announced the withdrawal of their indefinite strike in view of State govt.’s action on their plight; 394 of the 526 mechanised boats received tokens

The Hindu Bureau

The Rameswaram fishermen abstained from work following the death of a fisherman in the sea after Sri Lankan Navy personnel reportedly attacked their boat on July 30. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Withdrawing their indefinite strike launched on August 1, the Rameswaram fishermen ventured into the sea for fishing on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fisheries Department officials said 394 of the 526 mechanised boats anchored in Rameswaram had received tokens from them and set off to the sea.

Assistant Director of Fisheries Abdul Kadhar Jailani appealed to the fishermen to collect tokens, deposit photocopies of their Aadhaar cards and ensure that they did not cross the International Maritime Boundary Line under any circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

When four fishermen were engaged in fishing on July 30, Sri Lankan Navy personnel reportedly attacked their boat, and the fishermen fell into sea, and in the melee, a fisherman, Malaisami, died. The Sri Lankan Navy personnel saved two others and took them to the island nation. The fourth fisherman went missing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As the news spread in Rameswaram, the fishermen and their families announced an indefinite strike from August 1, condemning the Sri Lankan Navy for ‘killing’ the fisherman. While the Tamil Nadu government handed over a cheque for ₹10 lakh to the family of the deceased fisherman and also to the family of missing fisherman, the fishermen urged the Union government to hold talks with Sri Lanka and stop the ‘atrocities’ unleashed against them.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin gave an assurance to the fishermen association representatives of prompt action and also sent a delegation of fishermen from Tamil Nadu to New Delhi to directly represent their case with Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar. In view of the State government’s action in this issue, the fishermen associations announced the withdrawal of their indefinite strike and set off to sea.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US