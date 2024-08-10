After nine days, Rameswaram fishermen resume work

Withdrawing their indefinite strike launched on August 1, the Rameswaram fishermen ventured into the sea for fishing on Saturday.

Fisheries Department officials said 394 of the 526 mechanised boats anchored in Rameswaram had received tokens from them and set off to the sea.

Assistant Director of Fisheries Abdul Kadhar Jailani appealed to the fishermen to collect tokens, deposit photocopies of their Aadhaar cards and ensure that they did not cross the International Maritime Boundary Line under any circumstances.

When four fishermen were engaged in fishing on July 30, Sri Lankan Navy personnel reportedly attacked their boat, and the fishermen fell into sea, and in the melee, a fisherman, Malaisami, died. The Sri Lankan Navy personnel saved two others and took them to the island nation. The fourth fisherman went missing.

As the news spread in Rameswaram, the fishermen and their families announced an indefinite strike from August 1, condemning the Sri Lankan Navy for ‘killing’ the fisherman. While the Tamil Nadu government handed over a cheque for ₹10 lakh to the family of the deceased fisherman and also to the family of missing fisherman, the fishermen urged the Union government to hold talks with Sri Lanka and stop the ‘atrocities’ unleashed against them.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin gave an assurance to the fishermen association representatives of prompt action and also sent a delegation of fishermen from Tamil Nadu to New Delhi to directly represent their case with Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar. In view of the State government’s action in this issue, the fishermen associations announced the withdrawal of their indefinite strike and set off to sea.