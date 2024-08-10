GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After nine days, Rameswaram fishermen resume work

Fishermen associations announced the withdrawal of their indefinite strike in view of State govt.’s action on their plight; 394 of the 526 mechanised boats received tokens

Published - August 10, 2024 07:19 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Rameswaram fishermen abstained from work following the death of a fisherman in the sea after Sri Lankan Navy personnel reportedly attacked their boat on July 30.

The Rameswaram fishermen abstained from work following the death of a fisherman in the sea after Sri Lankan Navy personnel reportedly attacked their boat on July 30. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Withdrawing their indefinite strike launched on August 1, the Rameswaram fishermen ventured into the sea for fishing on Saturday.

Fisheries Department officials said 394 of the 526 mechanised boats anchored in Rameswaram had received tokens from them and set off to the sea.

Assistant Director of Fisheries Abdul Kadhar Jailani appealed to the fishermen to collect tokens, deposit photocopies of their Aadhaar cards and ensure that they did not cross the International Maritime Boundary Line under any circumstances.

When four fishermen were engaged in fishing on July 30, Sri Lankan Navy personnel reportedly attacked their boat, and the fishermen fell into sea, and in the melee, a fisherman, Malaisami, died. The Sri Lankan Navy personnel saved two others and took them to the island nation. The fourth fisherman went missing.

As the news spread in Rameswaram, the fishermen and their families announced an indefinite strike from August 1, condemning the Sri Lankan Navy for ‘killing’ the fisherman. While the Tamil Nadu government handed over a cheque for ₹10 lakh to the family of the deceased fisherman and also to the family of missing fisherman, the fishermen urged the Union government to hold talks with Sri Lanka and stop the ‘atrocities’ unleashed against them.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin gave an assurance to the fishermen association representatives of prompt action and also sent a delegation of fishermen from Tamil Nadu to New Delhi to directly represent their case with Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar. In view of the State government’s action in this issue, the fishermen associations announced the withdrawal of their indefinite strike and set off to sea.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.