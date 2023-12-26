ADVERTISEMENT

After man scolds youth for teasing his daughter, accused harass his wife in Madurai

December 26, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

In a daring incident, four persons, including two minor boys, harassed a woman as she had complained to her husband about an accused for having teased her daughter in Subramaniyapuram.

The police said that the accused, including D. Selvam (21) and Dhanasekara Pandian (18) of Pykara, had been teasing girls near the drama stage at Pykara.

Recently, they teased a girl, who was returning home after her silambam classes. After her mother complained about the incident, the girl’s father scolded the accused.

Angered over this, the accused abused the woman, while she was walking along with her daughter, on Sunday night.

They dared her saying that that they would tease her too as she complained about teasing her daughter to her husband. They also threatened her with dire consequences.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Subramaniyapuram police have registered a case under Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

