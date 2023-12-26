After man scolds youth for teasing his daughter, accused harass his wife in Madurai

December 26, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Madurai

In a daring incident, four persons, including two minor boys, harassed a woman as she had complained to her husband about an accused for having teased her daughter in Subramaniyapuram.

The police said that the accused, including D. Selvam (21) and Dhanasekara Pandian (18) of Pykara, had been teasing girls near the drama stage at Pykara.

Recently, they teased a girl, who was returning home after her silambam classes. After her mother complained about the incident, the girl’s father scolded the accused.

Angered over this, the accused abused the woman, while she was walking along with her daughter, on Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

They dared her saying that that they would tease her too as she complained about teasing her daughter to her husband. They also threatened her with dire consequences.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Subramaniyapuram police have registered a case under Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.