After e-pass relaxation, Madurai sees a 200% jump in applications

A total of 9,877 persons from other districts and States applied for e-passes to enter Madurai on August 17, the first day since the State Government permitted e-pass relaxation for inter-district travel, making it a 200% jump from the average 3,000 e-pass applications the district has received till date.

Of the 9,877 applications, a total of 9,823 were accepted, 33 were rejected and 21 are still pending, said a source from the district administration. Since May 5, a total of 3,56,518 applications have been received and 1,24,104 have been approved, the source added.

According to Collector T. G. Vinay, a majority of the applications were from neighbouring districts.

Data from the district administration states that a total of 1,168 e-pass applications were from Virudhunagar and 926 from Dindigul and they were approved on August 17. This was followed by Theni which had 788 applications. Coimbatore with 652 applications and Ramanathapuram with 625 applications followed closely.

While 2,425 persons travelled into the district for medical emergencies, a total of 2,077 people who were stranded in other districts returned to Madurai. Many also travelled for work, marriages, deaths and government work supervision.

M. Sridhar, who travelled from Coimbatore to Madurai on August 17 said that COVID-19 swab tests were taken only for those returning from Chennai. He added that though there was some traffic near the tolls, the opening of district borders was a good move. “I travel here for work regularly but the e-pass made it difficult. Although, travelling requires quarantining for two weeks, access to these important areas of business becomes important,” he said.

A senior official from the health department said that swab test results are being provided in 12 hours and that those who test positive are traced as their phone numbers are usually taken down at the district borders where mobile health units are stationed.

“We are anticipating more travellers and more teams have been stationed,” the source said.