Years later, Aviyur tank overflows with water from Vaigai river

January 09, 2023 04:04 am | Updated 04:04 am IST - Aruppukottai

After several years, Aviyur tank is filled with excess water from Vaigai dam that can be used for irrigation. It has been flowing for the last two months through the Nilaiyur - Kambikudi channel.

Amid cheering, Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, along with farmers showered petals into the water on Saturday.

“We are getting copious water after the local people and farmers worked to clear blocks and wild growth, and setting the path right for the channel. The Industries Minister took special interest in getting a channel ready to ensure smooth flow,” said C. Chidambara Bharathi, a councillor of Kariyapatti union.

The Kambikudi channel was cut between 2000 and 2005. “It is a flood carrier to dissipate surplus water from Vaigai river towards the dry region of Kariyapatti to recharge the ground water, help in irrigation and take care of drinking water in the rural areas,” said a Water Resources Department engineer.

Water from Nilayur Bed Dam across Vaigai river is diverted to the Nilayur channel. From Perungudi, water from Nilayur channel goes to the Nilayur Extension channel and then it flows through Kambikudi channel.

Out of 94 tanks under Nilayur-Kambikudi channel, 23 tanks are in Virudhunagar district, which are catered through seven branch canals.

“This time, the Anaikulam branch canal has got copious water due to surplus water which is able to flow freely into the channel and it has helped to fill up the Aviyur tank after several decades,” the engineer said.

With the water carrying capacity of the channel being very limited, 730 cusecs, the 15 days of water which is released from Vaigai every year does not reach the last tank served by the channel.

“The Industries Minister has proposed to widen it to increase the capacity so that 15 days of water flow helps to recharge all the tanks,” the engineer said.

Though cultivation of groundnut, shallots and vegetables are popular in this rain-fed areas, encouraged by the increased water table, farmers are using lift irrigation to cultivate even paddy, Mr. Bharathi said.