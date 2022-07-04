After Collector’s assurance family of murder victim receives body

After District Collector V. Vishnu gave an assurance that their grievances would be looked into, the family members of Mayandi (57) of Thatchanallur Karaiyiruppu Nadar Street agreed to receive the body on Monday.

Submitting a petition at the weekly grievance meeting, Pushpam (48), widow of Mayandi, with her three daughters said that they were still in a state of shock over the gruesome murder of Mayandi.

Police investigations revealed that Mayandi was allegedly murdered by one Marimadan (25). The accused had attempted to rob Rs 12,000 cash from the victim. As Mayandi had resisted to part with the money, Marimadan murdered him and escaped with the cash.

The family members, relatives and political party representatives from different outfits pleaded to the Collector to take up the cause of Pushpam with the government and help the family by giving a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a free house site patta and a job in the government.

Following the assurance, the family took the body from the Government Hospital.