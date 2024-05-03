After almost twenty years Ramanathapuram farmers go in for second paddy crop

May 03, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

Paddy farmers in Ramanathapuram district are in an upbeat mood this summer as after almost 20 years many of them have gone in for second paddy crop this season.

In this arid district, where rain deficit is a common grievance, farmers usually go in for a single paddy crop, with sowing beginning in October and harvest sometime in March end.

But this time, the rain gods were kind and the region experienced a good rainfall in the fag end of 2023, with the Committee on Electronic Information and Communication (CEIC) data saying that the district rainfall reached an all time high of 531.400 mm on 31 December 2023 while it was a record low of 0.400 mm in 01 Jun 2023. The district also experienced good showers in early 2024.

In normal conditions paddy cultivated in about 1,21,742 hectares in the district and this time in 2,115 acres second paddy crop is being cultivated, says S. Kannaiah, Joint Director (Agriculture) Ramanathapuram.

M. Murugesan, a farmer from Achutganvayal, says that many farmers have gone in for a short-term paddy, that is ready harvest within 100 days, as the second crop. “With water available in the Big Tank we went in for sowing around April and we are certain of getting a good harvest by June,” he adds.

Another farmer R. Balu points out that due to good storage level in the tanks he has been able to go in for well irrigation as the groundwater level has also improved.

For environmental activist Nimal Raghavan this is music to his ears. For the past one year, his team has been clearing and deepening channels in the interior areas of the district. One of the blocks he and his team worked on was in Kadaladi. This time around 193 acres in the block is under second paddy crop cultivation, an almost unimaginable feat.

Farmers in this block had resigned to the fact that they were cultivating under rain-fed conditions. “Now, seeing the way that stored water from waterbodies are flowing through cleaned channels and reaching their farms and thereby helping in rejuvenating their bone-dry wells, there is a change in the mindset of farmers and many are coming forward to help us in cleaning up and digging up long forgotten channels,” says Mr Nimal.

